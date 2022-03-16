Buni cancels APC NEC meeting

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has cancelled the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier slated for Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday given the Yobe governor the all-clear to supervise the party’s preparation for the March 26 national convention.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the National Secretary of the caretaker committee, John Akpanudoedehe, Buni directed that the meeting be shifted to a new date.

The statement read: “As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Thursday, March 17, 2022, is hereby cancelled.

