Buni dismisses reports on his removal as APC chairman, says I’m still in charge

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, on Monday described as fake news reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered his removal as the party’s helmsman.

There were reports in some sections of the media that the President approved the removal of the Yobe State governor before he travelled to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

The claims gained foothold after the APC zoning committee headed by Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, submitted its report to the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Monday.

However, in a statement issued by the Secretary of the party’s caretaker committee, John Akpanudoedehe, the chairman insisted that he was still in charge of the party.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC.

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.”

