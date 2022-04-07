Buni formally presents new APC chairman, Adamu, to Buhari

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Thursday formally presented the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Adamu was elected the APC national chairman at the party’s national convention held on March 26.

He took over from Buni, who headed the APC national caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee, a few days later.

In his brief remark at the forum, the President urged the new APC national leadership to work for the party’s success in the 2023 elections.

