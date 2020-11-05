Buni-led APC Caretaker C’ttee has lost its integrity, should resign or be sacked —Marafa

The immediate past senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, has said that the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost its integrity.

He said that the APC caretaker committee led by the governor of Yobe State, should either resign or be sacked for their alleged loss of integrity.

Marafa stated this in a statement on Thursday in response to the committee’s claim that the crisis rocking the APC in Zamfara State had been resolved.

The APC deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, was said to have last Tuesday said that the Buni-led committee had “substantially” reconciled the warring factions of the party in Zamfara.

But describing the claim as false, Marafa said, “With this statement, the committee has deflated the trust and confidence reposed in it by misleading the public with the claim that it has resolved the crises in the states mentioned.

“The committee has lost its integrity and its members should therefore resign or be sacked.

“This is nothing but a wicked lie. I pray that the committee is not on a mission to destroy the party completely.

“They have not done anything and have not contacted anybody; either by phone or letter, formally or informally.”

In-fighting between a faction of APC led by Marafa and another led by the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari made the party unable to conduct party primaries and hence was disqualified from taking part in the 2019 governorship election.

Even after the party took part and worn most of the national and state electoral positions in the state, a Supreme Court ruling voided their victories and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, who came second in most of the elections, were declared as winners for the polls.

