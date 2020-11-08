Buni-led committee focused on national convention, members’ reconciliation – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Nabena, said on Sunday the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee was focused on the conduct of a national convention to usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC) for the ruling party.

Nabena, who disclosed this in a statement, said Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee was also focused on the reconciliation of aggrieved party members.

He added that the committee was poised to achieving and sustaining true and lasting unity among party members and reconciliation across party ranks ahead of its planned national convention.

He added: “While a section of the media has been awash with reports of a tenure extension for the committee, the focus remained achieving and sustaining the APC caretaker committee’s peace and reconciliation core mandate.

“It is important that the APC conducts its planned national convention to produce the party’s national leadership as a united house.

“Otherwise the main aim of constituting the committee following the dissolution of the immediate past NWC will be defeated.

“Commendably, the Governor Buni-led caretaker committee has deployed a combination of true reconciliation, consultation, and inclusiveness in achieving unity and cohesion in the party.”

The APC spokesman stressed that the essence of setting up the committee was to reposition the party to ensure good governance in the interest of Nigerians.

He, however, urged the APC stakeholders to support the committee’s efforts ahead of the planned national convention and the 2023 general elections.

