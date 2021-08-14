Metro
Buni orders relocation of Yobe communities for fear of floods
Governor Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has directed the immediate relocation of downstream communities to safer grounds to avert perennial flooding occasioned by the rainfall.
Mala-Buni also directed the state Ministries of Environment and Humanitarian Affairs as well as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to liaise with such communities to fast-track effective relocation and resettlement.
A statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, to the governor, on Saturday in Damaturu, said the measure was to protect the people against flooding.
“There are warnings from the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) indicating heavy rainfall with massive floods that will affect some states including parts of Yobe.
“We should, therefore, make quick and fast arrangements to ensure the safety of our people.
READ ALSO: PDP asks court to sack Mala-Buni as Yobe governor
“The ministries and SEMA should work out comprehensive and proactive measures to ensure the safety of the people before the much-anticipated flood.
“The ministries should work along with the communities to reach mutual agreements on the choice of locations as well as the mode of movements,” Buni was quoted as saying in the statement.
The governor, therefore, directed the key ministries and SEMA to work out modalities of providing assistance to the vulnerable communities especially those living on the river banks to relocate to safer locations.
The governor urged the affected communities to cooperate with the relevant agencies to provide the required support and assistance.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...