Buni promises amicable resolution of APC crisis

The new Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, on Thursday, pledged to ensure an amicable resolution of the crisis in the party.

Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, made the pledge while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

The party appointed Buni as its caretaker committee chairman during Thursday National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The caretaker committee is expected to organize a national convention that would reset the party.

The party also dissolved its National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Adams Oshiomhole.

Other members of the caretaker committee and extra-ordinary convention planning committee are the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, his Niger State counterpart, Sani Bello, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Stella Okorete, Dr. James Lalu, and Akinyemi Olaide.

Others are the APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa, David Lyon, Abba Ari, Prof. Tahir Mamman Ismail Ahmed and Senator Akpan Udoedehe who would serve as the Committee Secretary.

Buni described the committee as a capable team to deliver the job.

He said: “After being two-time National Secretary of the party, I can say, I know the party very well.

“I want to assure every APC member that we will do justice to everyone, because we have a capable team.

“I am a team player and am here to manage a crisis, and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you.

“So, without justice, there will be no peace; so, I am ready to do justice to every APC member.”

