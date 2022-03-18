Buni reorganises APC Convention sub-committees, replaces Ganduje with Yahaya Bello, reappoints FFK

The return of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has seen the reorganisation of the convention sub-committees of the party.

According to a release on Thursday by the Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the reorganisation has seen Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who was the Chairman of the Protocol Committee, being replaced by his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello.

Instead, Ganduje was moved to the accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers sub-committee

In the same vein, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who was dropped from one of the committees by the CECPC acting Chairman, Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, was reappointed into the Media and Publicity sub-committee headed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

In his short reign as the acting Chairman of the party, Bello had inaugurated the convention sub-committees and declared their membership composition as final.

In sweeping moves, he had also removed many of those earlier appointed by Buni and swapped their positions.

Particularly, Bello had removed Fani-Kayode from the Publicity sub-committee and replaced him with Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as co-Chairman.

But in the new list approved by Buni, Mohammed’s name was conspicuously missing with Akpanudodehe emphatically stating that the new list supersedes any other one in circulation.

The list as released by the party reads:

Central Coordinating:

H.E. (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni – Chairman

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D – Secretary

Secretariat:

Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a – Chairman

Barr. Dare Oketade – Secretary

Screening:

H.E. Gov. Abdulrazak Abdulrahman – Chairman

H.E. (Sen.) Andy Ubah – Deputy Chairman

Barr. Shuaibu Aruwa SAN – Secretary

Screening Appeal;

H.E. Gov. Hope Uzodinma – Chairman

Dr. Danjuma Adamu Dabo – Secretary

Elections/Planning:

H.E. Gov. Dapo Abiodun – Chairman

Sen. Bassey Otu – Deputy Chairman

Chief Ikechi Emenike – Secretary

Elections Appeal:

H.E. Gov. Aminu Masari – Chairman

H.E. Barr. M.K Abubakar – Deputy Chairman

Barr. Moses Okezie – Secretary

Legal:

AGF Abubakar Malami SAN – Chairman

Chief Niyi Akintola SAN – Deputy Chairman

Barr. Juliet Ibekaku – Secretary

Accommodation:

H.E. Gov. Bello Matawalle – Chairman

Rt. Hon. Oladimeji Bankole – Deputy Chairman

Dr. Zainab Gimba – Secretary

Venue/Site Servicing:

H.E. Gov. Dave Umahi – Chairman

Hon. Mohammed Bello – Deputy Chairman

Sen. Stella Oduah – Secretary

Transportation/Logistics:

H.E. Gov. Simon Bako Lalong – Chairman

Hajiya Sadia Umar Farouk – Deputy Chairman

Hajia Ireti Kingibe – Secretary

Media/Publicity:

H.E. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Chairman

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode – Deputy Chairman

Hon. Kingsley Fanwo – Secretary

Security/Protocol:

H.E. Gov. Yahaya Bello – Chairman

Air Marshal Abubakar Sidiq (Rtd.) – Deputy Chairman

Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd.) – Secretary

Accreditation:

H.E. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege – Chairman

Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Ph.D – Deputy Chairman

Hon. Godwin Afangideh – Secretary

Entertainment/Welfare:

Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase – Chairman

H.E. Nsima Ekere – Deputy Chairman

Ahmed Bala – Secretary

Medical:

H.E. Gov. Ben Ayade – Chairman

Dr. Emmanuel A. Akabe – Deputy Chairman

Hon. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu – Secretary

Budget:

H.E. Gov. Inuwa Yahaya – Chairman

H.E. Chief Niyi Adebayo – Deputy Chairman

Mr. Umana Okon Umana – Secretary

Finance:

H.E. Gov Badaru Abubakar – Chairman

Hon. Abdullahi Ebilolobo – Deputy Chairman

Sen. Margery Okadigbo – Secretary

Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers:

H.E. Gov. Umaru Ganduje – Chairman

H.E. Geoffrey Onyema – Deputy Chairman

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Secretary

Digital Communication:

H.E. Gov. Nasir El-Rufai – Chairman

H.E. Nkem Okeke – Deputy Chairman

Kashifulnuwa Abdulahi – Secretary

Convention Legacy and Rapporteurs

H.E. Gov. Babagana U. Zulum – Chairman

H.E. Babatunde R. Fashola – Deputy Chairman

Prof. Ussiju Medaner – Secretary

