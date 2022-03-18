Politics
Buni reorganises APC Convention sub-committees, replaces Ganduje with Yahaya Bello, reappoints FFK
The return of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has seen the reorganisation of the convention sub-committees of the party.
According to a release on Thursday by the Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the reorganisation has seen Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who was the Chairman of the Protocol Committee, being replaced by his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello.
Instead, Ganduje was moved to the accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers sub-committee
In the same vein, former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who was dropped from one of the committees by the CECPC acting Chairman, Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, was reappointed into the Media and Publicity sub-committee headed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.
In his short reign as the acting Chairman of the party, Bello had inaugurated the convention sub-committees and declared their membership composition as final.
In sweeping moves, he had also removed many of those earlier appointed by Buni and swapped their positions.
Particularly, Bello had removed Fani-Kayode from the Publicity sub-committee and replaced him with Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as co-Chairman.
But in the new list approved by Buni, Mohammed’s name was conspicuously missing with Akpanudodehe emphatically stating that the new list supersedes any other one in circulation.
The list as released by the party reads:
Central Coordinating:
H.E. (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni – Chairman
Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D – Secretary
Secretariat:
Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a – Chairman
Barr. Dare Oketade – Secretary
Screening:
H.E. Gov. Abdulrazak Abdulrahman – Chairman
H.E. (Sen.) Andy Ubah – Deputy Chairman
Read also: Buni cancels APC NEC meeting
Barr. Shuaibu Aruwa SAN – Secretary
Screening Appeal;
H.E. Gov. Hope Uzodinma – Chairman
Dr. Danjuma Adamu Dabo – Secretary
Elections/Planning:
H.E. Gov. Dapo Abiodun – Chairman
Sen. Bassey Otu – Deputy Chairman
Chief Ikechi Emenike – Secretary
Elections Appeal:
H.E. Gov. Aminu Masari – Chairman
H.E. Barr. M.K Abubakar – Deputy Chairman
Barr. Moses Okezie – Secretary
Legal:
AGF Abubakar Malami SAN – Chairman
Chief Niyi Akintola SAN – Deputy Chairman
Barr. Juliet Ibekaku – Secretary
Accommodation:
H.E. Gov. Bello Matawalle – Chairman
Rt. Hon. Oladimeji Bankole – Deputy Chairman
Dr. Zainab Gimba – Secretary
Venue/Site Servicing:
H.E. Gov. Dave Umahi – Chairman
Hon. Mohammed Bello – Deputy Chairman
Sen. Stella Oduah – Secretary
Transportation/Logistics:
H.E. Gov. Simon Bako Lalong – Chairman
Hajiya Sadia Umar Farouk – Deputy Chairman
Hajia Ireti Kingibe – Secretary
Media/Publicity:
H.E. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Chairman
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode – Deputy Chairman
Hon. Kingsley Fanwo – Secretary
Security/Protocol:
H.E. Gov. Yahaya Bello – Chairman
Air Marshal Abubakar Sidiq (Rtd.) – Deputy Chairman
Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd.) – Secretary
Accreditation:
H.E. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege – Chairman
Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Ph.D – Deputy Chairman
Hon. Godwin Afangideh – Secretary
Entertainment/Welfare:
Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase – Chairman
H.E. Nsima Ekere – Deputy Chairman
Ahmed Bala – Secretary
Medical:
H.E. Gov. Ben Ayade – Chairman
Dr. Emmanuel A. Akabe – Deputy Chairman
Hon. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu – Secretary
Budget:
H.E. Gov. Inuwa Yahaya – Chairman
H.E. Chief Niyi Adebayo – Deputy Chairman
Mr. Umana Okon Umana – Secretary
Finance:
H.E. Gov Badaru Abubakar – Chairman
Hon. Abdullahi Ebilolobo – Deputy Chairman
Sen. Margery Okadigbo – Secretary
Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers:
H.E. Gov. Umaru Ganduje – Chairman
H.E. Geoffrey Onyema – Deputy Chairman
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Secretary
Digital Communication:
H.E. Gov. Nasir El-Rufai – Chairman
H.E. Nkem Okeke – Deputy Chairman
Kashifulnuwa Abdulahi – Secretary
Convention Legacy and Rapporteurs
H.E. Gov. Babagana U. Zulum – Chairman
H.E. Babatunde R. Fashola – Deputy Chairman
Prof. Ussiju Medaner – Secretary
