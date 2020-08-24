Buni urges Amaechi, Sylva to reconcile aggrieved APC members in state chapters

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni, on Monday charged the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, to end the conflict among party members in their various states.

The struggle for dominance by Amaechi and Magnus Abe created factions in Rivers State and cost the APC the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State.

Silva is APC leader in Bayelsa.

The party lost Bayelsa to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) earlier this year after the Supreme Court nullified David Lyon’s victory in the November 16, 2019 election over certificate discrepancies sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his address at a meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Buni urged Amaechi and Sylva to reconcile party members in their states ahead of the Bayelsa and Cross River bye-elections slated for later in the year.

The party also confirmed the development in a statement issued at the end of the meeting.

The statement read: “At the meeting which was held close door, Governor Mai Mala Buni charged the ministers to work together and lead the party’s efforts to reconcile aggrieved party members and reposition the party, particularly in the South-south region.

“Ahead of the governorship elections in Niger Delta states of Edo and Ondo as well as legislative by-elections in Bayelsa and Cross River states, Governor Mai Mala Buni charged the ministers to play lead roles in bringing together party members and stakeholders to ensure that the APC is victorious.”

