Buratai blames Nigeria’s worsening insecurity on ‘ungovernable spaces’ | Ripples Nigeria

Buratai blames Nigeria’s worsening insecurity on ‘ungovernable spaces’
The former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), on Thursday, blamed the worsening insecurity in Nigeria on the porous nature of the country’s borders.
Buratai, who stated this during his screening at the National Assembly, said there are many “ungovernable spaces in the country.”
The ex-army chief retired from service on January 26 alongside three other service chiefs.
They were later nominated for ambassadorial positions by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The other ex-service chiefs are – Lt. Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (retd), Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (retd) and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd).
Buratai lamented that terrorists have permeated Nigerian society and won several communities to their side.
He stressed that the fight against bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and others requires a multi-pronged approach, saying the military warfare alone is not the solution.
Buratai warned that it would take another 20 years to resolve the current crisis in the country.
He, however, urged the Federal Government to provide infrastructure in infiltrated communities to win over the people.
KAGARA ABDUCTION: IGP deploys additional police officers to Niger
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday deployed additional police officers to Niger State to ensure the safe return of students and staff of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi local government area of the state.
The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said a joint operation and rescue mission involving the police, the military, and other security agencies are ongoing to ensure that all abducted persons are rescued and reunited with their families unharmed.
He said: “To give impetus to the rescue operation, the IGP has ordered the deployment of additional tactical, intelligence and investigative assets of the Force including four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) attached to Operation Puff Adder II, one unit of Police Special Forces, personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) and operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Force Criminal Investigations Department. One police aerial surveillance helicopter has also been deployed.
“The Police component of the search and rescue operation is being coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Niger State, who is effectively harnessing all the deployed resources and working in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in ensuring an intelligence-driven focused, and result-oriented ground and aerial surveillance in the rescue operations and to bring the perpetrators to book.
“The IGP, while calling for calm, has enjoined members of the community to provide the Force and the security community with useful, relevant, and timely information that can assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations.”
Armed bandits had in the early hours of Wednesday abducted 27 students and three teachers at the college while one pupil was shot dead.
Akeredolu dissolves cabinet ahead of second term inauguration
The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday dissolved the States Executive Council.
Akeredolu, who announced the dissolution of the cabinet at the valedictory executive council meeting held in Akure, commended the council members for their support and service to the people of the state in the last four years.
The governor will be sworn in for another term of four years on February 23.
Akeredolu said the council has approved the adoption of an indigenous anthem which projects the tradition and culture of the Yoruba tribe.
He added that the anthem would henceforth be sung immediately after the National Anthem at official and public functions in the state.
Akeredolu was re-elected as Ondo State governor on October 10 last year after he defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, in the state’s governorship election.
Nigeria’s exit from recession a product of sound policies – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday expressed happiness at Nigeria’s exit from recession.
The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday announced the country’s exit from recession.
In a statement issued by the bureau, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing the first positive quarterly growth in the last three quarters.
In full-year 2020, however, Nigeria’s economy declined by 1.92 percent beating analysts’ forecast.
The fourth quarter 2020 growth, however, was a weak one when compared to the corresponding period of 2019, ranking –2.44% points lower.
Although the GDP growth in the fourth quarter of last year was higher by 3.74 percent points compared to Q3 2020.
And in a statement issued by the Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, APC said the country’s exit from recession was a product of sound economic policies and not of voodoo economics or a fluke.
The statement read: “The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report of Nigeria’s exit from recession in the fourth quarter of 2020 gives credence to the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government walks the talk on its promises to Nigerians and Next Level plans for the country.
“President Buhari promised Nigeria will exit the economic recession within a short time. That promise has been kept.
“Commendably, Nigeria’s exit from recession is the country’s first growth in three quarters amid the COVID-19 restrictions and consequent economic slowdown. It was not a fluke but as a result of well-planned measures lined up by the federal government to ensure a quick exit.
“The early exit was as a result of among others the successful implementation of the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) which ensured reflating and stimulating of the economy to prevent business collapse; retaining and creating jobs through support to labor-intensive sectors such as agriculture and direct labour interventions; infrastructural investments in roads, rails, bridges; promoting manufacturing and local production as a way of creating job opportunities and pro-poor spending and other social investments targeting the very poor and other vulnerable groups.
“The APC commends stakeholders, particularly the National Assembly, private sector and indeed Nigerians for supporting economic initiatives implemented by the President Buhari’s government to exit recession.
“Nigerians will agree that the past eras of profligacy, voodoo economics, and waste which brought our economy to its knees are fast fading. With continued support for the President Buhari government, the economy can only get better.”
