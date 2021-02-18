Buratai blames Nigeria’s worsening insecurity on ‘ungovernable spaces’ | Ripples Nigeria

The former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), on Thursday, blamed the worsening insecurity in Nigeria on the porous nature of the country’s borders.

Buratai, who stated this during his screening at the National Assembly, said there are many “ungovernable spaces in the country.”

The ex-army chief retired from service on January 26 alongside three other service chiefs.

They were later nominated for ambassadorial positions by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The other ex-service chiefs are – Lt. Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (retd), Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (retd) and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd).

Buratai lamented that terrorists have permeated Nigerian society and won several communities to their side.

He stressed that the fight against bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and others requires a multi-pronged approach, saying the military warfare alone is not the solution.

Buratai warned that it would take another 20 years to resolve the current crisis in the country.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to provide infrastructure in infiltrated communities to win over the people.

