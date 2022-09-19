Buratai charges Nigerian youths to emulate, Awo, Zik, others

The former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the party to beat in the 2023 general elections.

Buratai, who stated this at the APC Young Leaders Summit in Abuja, urged the youths to vote for the right candidates in the elections.

The former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

The former army chief also urged the youths to emulate the country’s founding fathers such as Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, and the former Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, among others by taking the mantle of leadership in their prime.

Buratai said: “You must mobilise the electorate to ensure that they come out en masse to vote for the right candidate and I believe you know who I am referring to.

“The APC with the good support of the youth is the party to beat.

“Our great founding fathers of blessed memory, including Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello and Obafemi Awolowo were in their prime as youths when they took the mantle of leadership of the country.

“The youths of today could do the same if they are determined.”

