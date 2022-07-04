Buratai distances self from N1.8bn, cars, recovered in Abuja property

A former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, on Monday distanced himself from the N1.8 billion and other items recently recovered by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from a property in Abuja.

The ICPC on June 16 raided a property in the Wuse 2 area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and recovered the cash, customised mobile phones, Mercedes-Benz, and 2022 editions of BMW cars, several designer wristwatches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

In a statement issued on the matter, the commission said one Kabiru Sallau, who is the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company, was arrested in connection with the recovery of the funds and other property.

The former army chief was later linked with the property.

Buratai, who reacted to the controversy generated by the matter in a statement issued by his legal adviser, Ugochukwu Osuagwu, described the reports allegedly linking him with the property as mischievous and baseless.

The statement read: “Lt. Gen. T.Y. Buratai has no relationship with the said properties nor does he have any relationship with the said K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited. These are fabricated lies to criminally defame the image of Lt. Gen .T.Y. Buratai.

“First, ICPC in a press release on June 24, 2022, denied any involvement of LT. Gen. T.Y. Buratai with their investigation of the Wuse 2 property.

“Secondly, Corporate Affairs Commission, in a letter dated Monday, 27 June 2022 and signed by A.G. Abubakar clearly exonerated LT Gen. T.Y. Buratai with any relationship with the said K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited. Messrs. Muhammed Ahmed Sallau and Sallau Kabiru are the owners of the said company.

“Thirdly, a check on the FRSC website on the number plate: ABJ98BH attached to the Mercedes-Benz is false; checks show that the said plate number belongs to a Toyota Corolla custom colour.

“We, therefore, use this medium to urge restraint on those who are trying to politicise what is purely a matter being investigated.

“With ICPC having cleared the air on this subject matter, it will be preposterous to now try to politicise the matter.”

