Buratai downplays renewed Boko Haram attacks, says they are ‘kicks of a dying horse

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, on Monday downplayed renewed Boko Haram attacks in parts of the North East, describing them as “the kicks of a dying horse.”

According to him, the counter-insurgency operations in the North-East and other ongoing operations across the country were achieving ‘tremendous successes.’

The Army Chief, who was reacting to the resolution of the European Parliament that said the war against terrorism in Nigeria was making progress, in a statement by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, cautioned all local and foreign interests to exhibit more commitment and restraint on issues of national security and avoid taking sides.

He said: “Furthermore, all actions and utterances must be tailored towards supporting the national cause with a view to restoring peace and tranquility to our beloved country.

“The recent moribund activity of Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province insurgents is synonymous with the kicks of a dying horse gasping for the last breath.

“The Chief of Army Staff also warned all enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians who take delight in the sufferings of our innocent citizens that the day of reckoning is at their doorsteps.”

Buratai further contended that a review of the ongoing operations in the North-East indicated a renewed zeal and determination by troops to take the counter-insurgency operation to its logical conclusion with favourable outcomes.

