Buratai optimistic new service chiefs will redress worsening security situation

A former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai (retd) has expressed optimism that the new service chiefs would adequately tackle the scourge of insecurity across the country.

Buratai stated this on Friday during a special end-of-year review programme on Channels Television tagged: Year 2021: Battles, Resilience And The New Normal.

He disclosed that military leadership was a continuum that would aid the efforts of the new service chiefs despite the various challenges.

“When you talk about military leadership, it is a continuum”.

“These gentlemen that took over from us are in a very good state to continue from where we stopped and apart from the initial challenges that started immediately we left, I think they have found the right synergy that is required to take the country out of the insecurity that we’ve been facing.

Read also: Under-development fuelling Boko Haram insurgency in North-East – Buratai

“By and large, change is inevitable and there are situations whereby you must always have new hands and fresh ideas. We have played our paths patriotically, diligently, and to the best of our ability.

“We left quite proud and happy that things were stable and are still stable despite intermittent attacks here and there. But I believe that this crop of service chiefs are up to the task and they are no strangers to the security situation and of course, the armed forces,” Buratai added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now