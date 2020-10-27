Buratai orders army personnel to declare assets

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday directed senior military personnel to publicly declare their assets as required for public officers in Nigeria.

Buratai, who gave the directive at a two-day workshop on Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct for Officers and Soldiers held in Abuja, said the Nigerian Army personnel entrusted with leadership responsibility must understand the importance of assets declaration and code of conduct in public service.

He added that the army would partner with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to ensure public morality and accountability in the conduct of its activities.

Buratai said: “The Nigerian Army under my leadership is desirous of maintaining the highest standard of accountability in the conduct of our activities, consistent with the requirements and behaviours of public officers which conform to the highest standard of probity, public morality, transparency, and accountability.

“Accordingly, I have directed that the workshop be conducted in the six Army Divisions nationwide. My directive is premised on the belief that every army personnel entrusted with leadership responsibility must understand the importance of Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct for public officers and comply with all the provisions and requirements.”

