Buratai reacts to ICC decision to investigate Nigerian security forces over alleged ‘war crimes’

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has reacted to the decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to carry out investigation on security forces in the country over allegations of “crimes against humanity” and “war crimes”.

Buratai in a statement issued on Saturday in reaction to the decision by the ICC’s General Prosecutor to seek full investigations into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity, by security forces in the Northeast and other parts of Nigeria kicked against the move.

In the statement signed by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sagir Musa and released in Abuja, Buratai said that the move would have negative consequences on troops’ morale and interest in military service by Nigerians.

“There is no doubt such statement and instigation can distract the Nigerian Army troops with its demoralising effects,” Buratai said.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General TY Buratai, enjoins Nigerian Army troops to ignore the distractions and calls on the gallant troops never to be worried or demoralised by these moves,” the statement by Buratai read in part.

