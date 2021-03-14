Buratai responds to NSA's claims of missing $1bn funds for arms | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buratai responds to NSA’s claims of missing $1bn funds for arms
Former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai has issued a response to a statement attributed to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno over misappropriation of funds earmarked for the purchase of weapons to fight insecurity.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Monguno, in an interview with the BBC, stated that the newly appointed service chiefs did not meet the funds approved for the procurement of arms upon their resumption of office.
However, in his response on Sunday, March 14, Buratai issued a statement signed by his lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, calling on the general public to disregard the report.
“My attention has been drawn to an interview granted BBC by National Security Adviser (NSA), Rtd Major General Babagana Monguno, wherein he was alleged to have accused former service chiefs of filtering arms fund away.
“I can confirm that Lt. General Buratai and other ex-service chiefs were never mentioned in the interview and neither was any arms fund missing under the stewardship of Lt. Gen T.Y. Buratai.”
Read also: Buhari to probe Buratai, other ex-service chiefs as money budgeted for arms vanishes
“Interestingly, NSA Babagana Monguno has denied making such accusations. We, therefore, urge members of the public to discountenance any such misquoted narrative suggesting sleaze on the integrity of Rtd Lt Gen T.Y. Buratai.”
“Anyone interested in knowing how arms were procured by the ex-service chiefs and particularly Lt Gen T.Y. Buratai should channel such request for information to the Ministry of Defence.”
