Buratai says army has killed over 1400 Boko Haram terrorists in North East

June 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai has said that the Nigerian Army has killed more than 1400 Boko Haram terrorists in the North East part of the country.

He said that was one of the many successes recorded by the military in the fight against insurgency and other criminal activities.

Buratai stated this on Monday when he spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The Army Chief, who has since relocated to North East, applauded the morale and performance of the troops, maintaining that the military remained determined to rid all parts of the country of terrorism and banditry.

