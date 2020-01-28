Buratai tells troops what to do to completely subdue Boko Haram/ISWAP

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has told troops of the Nigerian Army what to do to ensure that Boko Haram insurgents are completely subdued in the northeastern part of Nigeria.

The COAS who was reacting to the recent alarm raised by the United Nations (UN) over insurgents’ increasing attacks in the country charged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) to continue their attack against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists until they are completely subdued.

Speaking further on Monday, Buratai while addressing troops of 156 Task Force Battalion said that the recovery of gun trucks and weapons from Sunday’s onslaught on insurgents was a boost to the ongoing counter insurgency campaign.

“You have done and you are still doing your job professionally and this must be maintained”, NAN quoted him as saying.

READ ALSO: Bauchi Chief of Staff resigns

“We have a lot of individuals, lots of goodwill as well from across the country and a lot of distractions as well but these distractions must not hinder your operations. We have a sacred responsibility to our country.

“The military profession, the profession of arms is a noble profession and you are the only ones that can do this Job because you have signed to sacrifice your comfort, your time and if need be, pay the supreme price.

“You must remain focused, you must remain firm, you must maintain the determination to bring this madness by criminal elements of Boko Haram or whatever they call themselves to an end.

“On this note, I must congratulate you on the feat you have done yesterday and you must continue to clear their doubts and deal with them decisively,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions