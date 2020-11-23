Burkina Faso closes election early over insecurity

The Burkina Faso Electoral Commission closed dozens of polling units early on Sunday due to security threats.

The landlocked West African country has suffered from an escalating jihadist conflict lately.

The head of the electoral commission said in a statement that hundreds of thousands of people were already unable to cast their ballots because Islamist violence has rendered parts in the north and east of the country too dangerous.

Analysts expect a tight contest, as President Roch Kaboré seeks a second five-year term.

Kaboré’s opponents had accused him of failing to stop the jihadist attacks, which had killed more than 2,000 people this year.

At least 400,000 would-be voters were unable to register because of the security situation.

