International
Burkina Faso expels two French journalists for questioning freedom of speech
The military junta in Burkina Faso on Sunday, expelled two French journalists working with Le Monde and Liberation, after the two newspapers accused the authorities of seeking to stifle freedom of speech with an escalating crackdown on foreign media.
The Liberation Newspaper on Monday, said its correspondent, Agnès Faivre and Le Monde’s Sophie Douce arrived in Paris early on Sunday after they were summoned separately for questioning by the military authorities on Friday and later notified of their expulsion.
The paper also said a recent investigation by Faivre into children and adolescents allegedly being killed in a military barracks had likely displeased the authorities.
“The two are journalists of perfect integrity, who worked in Burkina Faso legally, with valid visas and accreditations.
“We strongly protest against these absolutely unjustified expulsions,” the Liberation said in an editorial.
READ ALSO:Ousted Burkina Faso junta leader, Damiba steps down, flees to Togo
“These two expulsions mark a new major setback in the freedom to inform on the situation in Burkina Faso,” Le Monde Director Jérôme Fenoglio, also said in a statement.
“Douce’s reporting obviously ended up seeming unbearable to the regime of Ibrahim Traoré, transition president for six months.
“These restrictions on freedom of information are unacceptable and the sign of a power that refuses to allow its actions to be questioned,” it said.
In the past few months, relations between Paris and Ouagadougou have deteriorated sharply since the military seized power in a coup last October.
The military administration has since ordered French troops to withdraw from the country and suspended broadcasts by France’s RFI radio and television channel France 24.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...