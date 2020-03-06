BURKINA FASO: France grants permission to extradite former president’s brother

French authorities have granted permission to extradite François Compaoré, the brother of former president of Burkina Faso, Blaise Compaoré who is wanted back home over the murder of a journalist in 1998.

However, Mr Compaoré’s French lawyers had argued to no avail against his extradition because he could face the death penalty if convicted back home, a sentence that does not exist in France.

François Compaoré is accused of involvement in the 1998 killing of Norbert Zongo who was investigating the death of Mr Compaoré’s driver and the charred remains of three other people.

The fugitive was arrested in Paris in October 2017 on an international arrest warrant and has been in France ever since.

He is wanted on charges of “inciting” the death of Zongo, whose body was found, along with three others, in a burnt-out car in southern Burkina Faso in December 1998.

Recall that François elder brother, Blaise Compaoré was ousted in a popular revolt in October 2014 after trying to change the constitution to extend his 27-year rule.

