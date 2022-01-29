Burkina Faso knock Tunisia out of AFCON to reach semi-finals

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia have been knocked out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after losing their quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Tunisia had knocked the Super Eagles of Nigeria out of the competition in the round of 16 with a stunning 1-0 victory.

The North Africans have now been stunned by Burkina Faso in the last eight, as a 45th-minute winner by their opponent separated both sides.

Teenager Dango Ouattara scored the only goal but was later sent off in the 82nd minute while his team held on for the win.

The 19-year-old ran onto Blati Toure’s through ball, held off two defenders and cut inside before firing in for the goal. And was sent off later for an elbow on Ali Maaloul.

The Stallions, who have never won the tournament, will meet the winner of Sunday’s other quarterfinal game between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea.

