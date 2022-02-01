International
Burkina Faso military names coup leader transitional president, restores constitution
Burkina Faso’s military on Tuesday named the leader of the coup, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, as the country’s transition President.
The military on January 24 topped the country’s President, Marc Kabore, dissolved the government, the national assembly, and suspended the constitution.
However, in Tuesday’s announcement, the Military Council restored the constitution.
The development came a few days after the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended the country over the coup, while diplomats from West Africa and the United Nations had also demanded a return to civilian rule.
READ ALSO: Coup attempt in Guinea Bissau? Gunshots heard near presidential palace
In a statement read on state television, the military government said it had approved a “fundamental act” that lifted the suspension of the constitution.
The 37-article document guarantees independence of the judiciary and presumption of innocence, as well as basic liberties spelt out in the constitution such as freedom of movement and freedom of speech.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...