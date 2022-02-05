Burkina Faso squander three-goal lead as Cameroon win AFCON bronze match on penalties

Hosts Cameroon came from behind to eventually beat Burkina Faso in the third-place match of the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday night.

The Indomitable Lions came from 3-0 down to level at 3-3 against Burkina Faso in regulation time, forcing the game into penalty shootout.

Cameroon then went on to win the bronze match with 5-3 scoreline in the shootout.

The Burkinabe opened the scoring on 24 minutes through Steve Yago’s poked finish, added a second before half time through Andre Onana’s own goal before Djibril Ouattara’s header in the early second half made it three.

But the home fans kept on cheering and saw their efforts bring them a goal in the 71st minute via Stephane Bahoken before a brace by skipper Vincent Aboubakar in the last five minutes drew them level.

There was no extra time in the game, as it went straight to penalties with Ibrahim Toure missing his kick.

It was a disappointing end for Burkina Faso as five-time winners Cameroon responded in an incredible fashion before converting all five of their spot-kicks to clinch bronze.

The final of the tournament will hold on Sunday, with seven-time champions Egypt locking horns with last edition’s finalists Senegal.

