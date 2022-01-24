Burkina Faso’s military announces takeover of govt, suspends constitution, dissolves N’Assembly

The Burkina Faso military declared on Monday that it has overthrown President Roch Kaboré.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Kaboré had been detained by rebel soldiers.

A few days before Kaboré’s detention, some soldiers were arrested for allegedly attempting to overthrow his government.

The announcement of the military takeover was signed by Lieutenant-Colonel, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, and read by a different officer on the State television.

The announcement was said to have been made in the name of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR).

The military affirmed that they have put the constitution on hold, and dissolved the government, including the National Assembly .

They also announced that the country’s borders have been shutdown.

They vowed to return to a constitutional order after having consultations in various parts of the country in a reasonable time.

The military maintained that the overthrow was bereft of violence, and those detained are in a safe location.

A Capatin, in the country’s military, Sidsore Kaber Ouedraogo, alerted that the soldiers were putting a stop to Kaboré’s presidency because of the worsening security challenges, and growing Islamic Insurgency coupled with the inability of the President to tackle to contain, and manage the crisis.

Ouedraogo said: “MPSR, which includes all sections of the army, has decided to end President Kaboré’s post today.

“The constitution has been suspended. Secondly, the government has been dissolved. Thirdly, the national assembly has been dissolved. Fourthly, land and air borders have been closed from January 24, 2022. Lastly, a curfew has been imposed from 9pm to 5am.”

