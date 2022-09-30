International
Burkina Faso’s military ruler urges calm after coup scare
The Burkina Faso military leader, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, has urged the people of the West African nation to remain calm after a coup scare on Friday.
There were fears of a second coup in Burkina Faso earlier on Friday after heavy gunfire was heard near the military camp and residential areas in Ouagadougou, the country’s capital.
The gunfire was also reportedly heard near the presidential palace where soldiers took up positions.
Soldiers and military vehicles took to the deserted streets of Ouagadougou after dawn on Friday, cutting off access to administrative buildings.
READ ALSO: Burkina Faso police arrests trader for threatening to kill journalist
Security sources later told journalists there had been frustration within the military at a lack of progress in combating Islamist militants in the landlocked West African nation.
Damiba, who took power in a coup in January, urged calm in a statement.
He said certain members of the armed forces overcome by “mood swings’’ had created a “confused situation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...