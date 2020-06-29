Burna Boy bags BET Awards 2020 for Best International Act

Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has won the 2020 BET Award for Best International Act.

The 2020 BET Awards was held virtually in Los Angeles, U.S. in compliance with the coronavirus preventive measure directives.

The feat, announced early Monday morning is the second consecutive win as he carted away the highly coveted award in 2019.

The Grammy-nominated music star Burna Boy, was nominated in the same category with Rema Innoss’B (DR C), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Stormzy (United Kingdom), Dave (United Kingdom), Ninho (France) and S.Pri Noir (France).

“I will like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835, there was admission to turn the nation of Africa into a dominated nation. Now is the time to return and go back to the royalty that we were because in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter,” he stated in his acceptance speech.

