BURNA BOY: Can a Grammy atone for African Giant's polarizing career? | Ripples Nigeria

BURNA BOY: Can a Grammy atone for African Giant's polarizing career?

54 mins ago

Damini Ogulu better known by his stage name, Burna Boy is one of the most popular entertainers in the Nigerian music industry. His talent and charisma paved the way for him in the early 2010s; and since his emergence into the mainstream, Burna Boy hasn’t looked back.

Today, he is a two-time Grammy nominee, easily one of the most decorated artistes in the Nigerian entertainment sector.

On Sunday, March 14, Burna Boy would be looking to go home with a Grammy Award. Recall he was nominated in the ‘Best World Category’, an award he narrowly missed out on a year before.

The singer has since moved on from the unfortunate night as he is patiently awaiting the 2021 Grammy Awards show.

While Burna Boy’s career is flourishing, no doubt; however, his controversial lifestyle outside the studio has been a major concern for his fans and management.

Burna, who is one of the most controversial artistes in the country made headlines a couple of days ago for reportedly engaging in a bout with former Nigerian international footballer, Obafemi Martins at a nightclub in Lagos.

This allegation was made known by Burna Boy’s colleague, CDQ.

CDQ called out the 28-year-old singer-songwriter for assaulting the ex-Inter Milan and Newcastle forward. CDQ stated that he has lost respect for Burna for his attitude and appetite for trouble.

Though, Obafemi Martins has since urged for the incident to be buried and ignored; the harsh comments from trolls and critics on social media describes how much fans are beginning to give up on the Grammy-nominee.

Although Burna Boy is undoubtedly talented, his negative reputation is beginning to eclipse his brilliant legacy and it is making listeners lose interest in paying attention to his projects.

A couple of years back, Burna reportedly ganged up with armed robbers to attack singer, Mr 2kay for his comments about his career. Although Burna has denied the allegation on several occasions, 2Kay maintained that Burna was the primary perpetrator.

Recently, Burna Boy was involved in an altercation with fellow Afrobeats singer, Davido; again at a club, this time in Ghana. Both celebs were kicked out of the club for their unruly behaviour.

The list of Burna’s inciting conundrum and pandemonium can never be exhausted because he seems to have become an embodiment of trouble.

A win at the Grammys in a week time should transition Burna Boy both as an individual and as an artiste. Already as an international artiste, Burna Boy’s management needs to work on his public aura and image both as an artiste and as an ambassador of Nigeria.

The 28-year-old recording artiste has been dubbed the flagbearer for Afrobeats. A win would help pulsate the essence and the aesthetics of the Afrobeats movement across the globe.

This is Burna Boy’s opportunity to establish a long-lasting legacy that will be appreciated in the coming years.

