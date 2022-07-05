Burna Boy claims American singer Toni Braxton to get 60% royalty from his song, ‘Last Last’

Grammy award winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ogulu has explained in a recent interview session that American recording musician, Toni Braxton will be receiving 60% of the royalties of his most recent single ‘Last Last.’

Burna Boy made this revelation while answering questions of how the single came about during his appearance on The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Read also: Grammy winner, Burna Boy, mourns victims of terrorism in Nigeria

The Grammy winner revealed that he always wanted to sample Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit, ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ and he eventually got music producer Chopsticks to make it happen.

Listen to him speak below.

Burna boy shares in his latest interview that Toni braxton gets 60% off all royalties for "Last Last"😳🤯… Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/cpDhL3cMGc — Nate🥷🏽💈 (@Nateusborne) July 4, 2022

Additionally, Burna Boy revealed that his sixth studio album will be released on the 8th of July, 2022.

The album titled ‘Love Damini’ comprises 19 tracks featuring local and international artistes.

The album contains songs he had earlier released, including “Last Last”, which is believed to address his break up with UK-based rapper Stefflon Don.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now