Burna Boy claims he has made more money from ‘Last Last’ than any other song

Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu who is better known as Burna Boy has revealed that he has made more money from his 2022 smash hit, ‘Last Last’ than any other single.

The single ‘Last Last’ is from his recently released 6th studio album, Love, Damini.

Burna Boy made this claim in a recent session with Shopping For Sneakers.

During the interview session, Burna Boy explained that while Toni Braxton gets 60% of the streaming royalties off his hit single ‘Last Last’, her percentage is just a small fraction of the earnings as opposed to the general interpretation the revelation generated.

The clip was shared on the microblogging site, Twitter by netizen, @OneJoblessBoy.

The Rivers State musician stated during the session, “I have actually made more money from ‘Last Last’ than any other song in my whole career”

"I have actually made more money from 'Last Last' than any other song in my whole career" – Burna Boy pic.twitter.com/jum0k7lvK2 — 🐿♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 17, 2022

Since ‘Last Last’ was released in May 2022, the single has achieved impressive domestic and international acclaim. This is primarily due to the theme of the song which is about his relationship with British musician, Stefflon Don.

The song is currently one of Burna Boy’s biggest singles.

