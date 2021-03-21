Burna Boy comes for those who prayed he should never win a Grammy | Ripples Nigeria

Grammy award winning artiste, Burna Boy has taken to social media to drag those who prayed for him to never emerge victorious at the recently Grammy ceremony.

In a lengthy post on the social media platform, Twitter, Burna Boy declared that he did it all alone.

The Afrobeats star stated that he was proud of himself and his offsprings will undeniably validate the success and height attained by their father.

Burna also made snide remarks about other celebrities who failed to support his artistry.

Read what the 29-year-old Grammy award winner posted on social media;

“GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN. I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. Too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry, this is just the beginning. God is Great.”

He continued;

“God bless everyone/ anyone who has stood with me! Let’s keep making history!

“Every single person that worked on the project, my incredible team that works 24/7, and my OUTSIDERS!! Big love always.”

Recall Burna Boy won the award for the Best Global Album at the recently concluded Grammy awards ceremony on Sunday, March 14.

