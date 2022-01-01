Burna Boy, Davido settle feud

Nigerian recording artiste, Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu has revealed that he has settled his differences with his colleague Davido.

The Nigerian singers were at loggerheads throughout 2021, however, Burna Boy has stated that he is prepared to let love lead in the new year.

Specifically, both artistes discussed their feuds in songs like ‘FEM,’ ‘Way Too Big’ and ‘Real Life’ featuring Stormzy.

On his Instagram stories, he wrote that, “FYI, I have no issues with Davido. We good now.”

He then goes further, “David wasn’t trying to 1 on 1 me, but we figured it out. 2022, all of us must love ourselves by force. If not, make we just kill [each other] – no middle ground again. Forward ever, backward never. This is my last post of 2021, God bless us all.”

