Burna Boy demands resignation of Nigerian govt over #LekkiMassacre

Self acclaimed ‘African Giant’, Burna Boy has demanded the resignation of the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari over the shooting of live bullets at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Tuesday night which reportedly killed one person and injured several others.

The ‘Ye’ crooner in a post on Twitter on Tuesday noted that this was the most serious time of our lives, and also affirmed that the CCTV at Lekki toll gate was removed by authorities who turned off the lights before shooting at protesters.

He tweeted; “These are the most serious times of our Lives. And some people want to play games with me. May GOD help me and you to not lose focus.

“They removed the CCTV cameras, turned off the lights and they are killing people and taking their bodies. The whole Government should step down!! I’m in so much pain”.

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS: Burna Boy calls for ‘institutional reform’, demands better pay for police officers

Meanwhile, American celebrities including, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and Nicki Minaj have all condemned the murder of innocent Nigerians who were gathered at the Lekki toll gate to protest police brutality in Nigeria.

Naomi Campbell and Nicki Minaj’s tweets condemning the attack on #EndSARS are captured below.

Naomi Campbell wrote; “BE THE HEAD OF STATE THAT SETS AN EXAMPLE! STOP POLICE BRUTALITY!! STOP THE SPECIAL ANTI ROBBERY SQUAD #ENDSARSNOW Broken heartFlag of NigeriaEagle

Nicki Minaj wrote; “Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. Flag of Nigeria #EndSARS”

Join the conversation

Opinions