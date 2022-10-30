Burna Boy downplays Davido, hails Wizkid’s musical dexterity

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has unapologetically downplayed his colleague, Davido in a Snapchat post. He however showed respect to another Grammy award winner, Wizkid in the same post.

On Sunday, foremost Afrobeat icon, Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun shut down social media after he aired braggadocios view about his exhilarating music career. In his post on Snapchat, Wizkid opined that he had the ideal strategy for becoming a legendary creative, hence, his colleagues should take time and learn from him.

Admitting to Wizkid’s prowess, Burna Boy stated that indeed he is in awe of the self-acclaimed Star Boy’s status as the poster boy for Afrobeats, however, he is “Davido’s uncle in the music industry”.

“Lmao, normally, Wizkid na every Naija artistes popsy for sure.”

He continued, “But, I be uncle to Davido for this music thing! Yes, I said that.”

Burna Boy did not buttress why he decided to bring Davido into the conversation. This wouldn’t be the first time Burna Boy would be making a snide remark at Davido.

As of the time of this publication, Davido had not addressed Burna Boy’s remark on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, netizens have taken to Twitter to react to the recent conundrum among the recording artistes.

Below is a cross-section of comments from social media users.

burna boy said fuck it!! it’s a violence sunday morning!! 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/n1LuWpQiiW — 𝖙𝖎𝖟𝖟𝖑𝖊! 😮‍💨 (@mk_tizzle) October 30, 2022

“less work and smart business choices” This words actually describe burna boy the only african slave in nigeria music industry, always working like jacky just to catch up. stay away from slave deals kids. pic.twitter.com/bPx1vMkksQ — Wild (@Wildq35) October 30, 2022

No Artiste! No Artiste in Nigeria makes money from music like Burna does. It’s not rocket science Streams ? Burna

Bookings? Burna

Personal shows? Burna

Most expensive tickets? Burna Man literally has everything on Lock. Sadly, Fan base doesn’t give you money — God🗿zilla (@BrunhildeOwagbo) October 30, 2022

As wizkid said earlier,if he stop touching mic burna boy and davido will never touch his wealth and he’s not even capping. — Wild (@Wildq35) October 30, 2022

Mummy’s boy – burna boy Daddy’s boy – Davido Wizkid is not capping afterall 🥴 — Wild (@Wildq35) October 30, 2022

Wizkid: Less Work Smart business choices .@burnaboy checking his slave contract terms with Atlantic 😭😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/4Gn0cTaXa4 — Mr. Sapa with the Vibe (@RudeAbimbola) October 30, 2022

Burna Boy doings dey give mr maturity heavy headache. This year go long for opps. — Warlo (@AKChrismarlo) October 30, 2022

all of a sudden wizkid isn’t “mature” as he and his fans have portrayed & claimed althrough. he needs clout before he drops an album, nothing organic anymore as there’s very less demand for the project. burna boy pressure is really real and we’re all laughing accordingly. — benny (@benny7gg) October 30, 2022

"I gat love for Burna, I gat Love for David" Talmabout "More love less ego"

Bro drop the album and stop promoting your album with your fake love. — Love, Damini ❤️ (@anoutsider4L) October 30, 2022

I know wizkid is my Popsy, but don’t ever compare burna to me because I don’t perform under the rain every eke market days and I don’t sign slavery deal 001 for a reason 📌 — davido (@davido00112) October 30, 2022

