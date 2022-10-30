Connect with us

Burna Boy downplays Davido, hails Wizkid’s musical dexterity

Published

35 mins ago

on

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has unapologetically downplayed his colleague, Davido in a Snapchat post. He however showed respect to another Grammy award winner, Wizkid in the same post.

On Sunday, foremost Afrobeat icon, Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun shut down social media after he aired braggadocios view about his exhilarating music career. In his post on Snapchat, Wizkid opined that he had the ideal strategy for becoming a legendary creative, hence, his colleagues should take time and learn from him.

Admitting to Wizkid’s prowess, Burna Boy stated that indeed he is in awe of the self-acclaimed Star Boy’s status as the poster boy for Afrobeats, however, he is “Davido’s uncle in the music industry”.

Read also:Burna Boy opens up on imprisonment, other challenges before fame

Read his post on Snapchat below.

“Lmao, normally, Wizkid na every Naija artistes popsy for sure.”

He continued, “But, I be uncle to Davido for this music thing! Yes, I said that.”

Burna Boy did not buttress why he decided to bring Davido into the conversation. This wouldn’t be the first time Burna Boy would be making a snide remark at Davido.

As of the time of this publication, Davido had not addressed Burna Boy’s remark on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, netizens have taken to Twitter to react to the recent conundrum among the recording artistes.

Below is a cross-section of comments from social media users.

