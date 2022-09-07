Burna Boy drags Wizkid, Davido

Controversial Nigerian musician, Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ogulu has taken a swipe at his fellow Afrobeat icons, Wizkid and Davido while responding to a Twitter user.

The user commented on the number of certifications Burna Boy has.

The Grammy-winner proceeded to list out the certifications for his Grammy-nominated ‘African Giant’ album in a bid to correct the user.

The moment of anger came when another user commented that Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ doesn’t have the best certification and the Grammy winner replied to the user with “Come and collect it from me and give it to Wizkid.”

Burna’s tweet led another user to comment: “Egbon, you still call Wizkid your friend?”.

The Tweet got Burna Boy to make a rather shocking reply where he said:

“If he (Wizkid) wasn’t my guy then I would have banged in the face on sight just so his Twitter users realize I’m not Davido. But Alhamdulilah, I know better and mature enough to know he (Wizkid) is not you.”

Here is a screenshot of the first post shared by a Twitter user, @Mdee.

Read the exchange between Burna and the Wizkid fans below.

This is coming several days after Burna Boy dubbed Wizkid’s fans ‘delusional’ on Twitter.

