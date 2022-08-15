Entertainment
Burna Boy finds love in the arms of Jamaican singer
A picture of Nigerian musician, Burna Boy in bed with Jamaican recording artiste, Diamond The Body has been making the rounds across various social media platforms.
The curvy brown chocolate rapper had shared an intimate photograph of her and the singer in a mattress, in a now-deleted Instagram story.
Although Burna Boy’s face wasn’t seen within the image, his tattoos seemingly gave him up.
Within the caption on the photograph, the rapper revealed that the Grammy award winning singer informed her that he feels safer with her.
Read also: Burna Boy’s ex-partner, Stefflon Don, drags singer, says he didn’t satisfy her in bed
“He says he really feel safer over right here…..”.
It seems the singer is finally moving on from Stefflon Don, who he dated for two years and more recently Nengi.
See the photo below.
