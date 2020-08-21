Burna Boy garners 14m listeners on Spotify, sets new monthly record

‘Ye’ crooner, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has emerged as the current African artist with the highest number of listeners on Spotify-a popular Swedish music streaming and media service provider.

This was revealed in a Twitter post on Thursday by Charts Africa which revealed that the Odogwu crooner who recently released his fifth studio album titled ‘Twice As Tall’ has set a new monthly record on Spotify.

Charts Africa stated that the singer has over 14 million people listening to his music monthly while Spotify revealed that Burna Boy is the African Artiste with most monthly listeners on its platform.

“Burna Boy is the African Artiste with most monthly listeners on Spotify 14M+,” Charts Africa wrote on Twitter.

This came two months after Burna Boy emerged winner of the 2020 BET Award for Best International Act beating others including; Rema (Nigeria) Innoss’B (DR C), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Stormzy (United Kingdom), Dave (United Kingdom), Ninho (France) and S.Pri Noir (France) to the award.

The feat became the second consecutive win for Burna Boy as he also carted away the highly coveted award in 2019.

