Burna Boy: IGP orders probe of Lagos shooting incident

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to look into the alleged shooting incident involving the security personnel of Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Reports emerged at the weekend that a police officer attached to Burna Boy shot a man who complained about the singer’s gesture to his wife at Club Cubana in the Victoria Island area of the state last Wednesday.

The statement read: ”Police personnel alleged and identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba NPM, psc(+), fdc, who describes the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, has however condemned, in the strongest terms, the unfortunate incident.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action.”

