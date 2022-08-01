Entertainment
Burna Boy makes history in Atlanta
Nigerian music icon, Burna Boy has become the first African artiste to sell out 20,000 capacity in Atlanta, United states of America.
Burna Boy has been recording historic turnout in all the venues of his ongoing ‘Love, Damini’ tour and in his latest stop In Atlanta, the Grammy winner sold out the prestigious 20,000-capacity State Farm Arena.
Read also:Burna Boy claims he has made more money from ‘Last Last’ than any other song
The concert was held on Sunday 31st July 2022 and over 20,000 thousand fans filled the arena to watch Burna Boy thrill them with his electrifying and unforgettable performance.
The information was confirmed on the official Twitter platform of State Farm Arena.
Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, the post reads, “Official: @burnaboy is SOLD OUT”
Official: @burnaboy is SOLD OUT 🔥#LOVEDAMINI pic.twitter.com/6rLPHO1D7D
— State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) August 1, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...