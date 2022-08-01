Burna Boy makes history in Atlanta

Nigerian music icon, Burna Boy has become the first African artiste to sell out 20,000 capacity in Atlanta, United states of America.

Burna Boy has been recording historic turnout in all the venues of his ongoing ‘Love, Damini’ tour and in his latest stop In Atlanta, the Grammy winner sold out the prestigious 20,000-capacity State Farm Arena.

The concert was held on Sunday 31st July 2022 and over 20,000 thousand fans filled the arena to watch Burna Boy thrill them with his electrifying and unforgettable performance.

The information was confirmed on the official Twitter platform of State Farm Arena.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, the post reads, “Official: @burnaboy is SOLD OUT”

