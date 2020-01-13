Burna Boy nominated for BRIT Award (Video)

Days after emerging as the biggest winner at this year’s Sound City MVP Award festival, rave-of-the-moment, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has been nominated for another international award.
This time, the ‘Ye’ crooner who scooped four major awards including Best Artiste of the Year, Song of the year- Burns Boy (Killing Dem), Listeners choice award and Best Male Artiste of the Year at this year’s Sound City MVP Award festival, has been nominated alongside other foreign acts for Best International Male artist at the BRIT Awards 2020.
Burna Boy will square up against Americans, Bruce Springsteen, Dermot Kennedy, Tyler The Creator and Post Malone to see who emerges the winner of the Best International Male artist category at the BRIT Awards.
The BRIT Awards 2020 will be the 40th edition of the British Phonographic Industry’s annual pop music awards. When the award holds on February 18, 2020, Jack Whitehall will host it for the third year running.
Reports say nominations for the music awards are led by British rapper of Nigerian descent, Dave and singer, Lewis Capaldi.
The nominees for #BRITs 2020 International Male are:
🎙 @springsteen
🎙 @burnaboy
🎙 @DermotKennedy
🎙 @PostMalone
🎙 @tylerthecreator
Watch The BRIT Awards 2020 on 18 February on @ITV and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/vP6Tm96xZ1
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 11, 2020
