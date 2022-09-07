Burna Boy opens up on imprisonment, other challenges before fame

The Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, on Wednesday revealed he was in prison in the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria to pursue a music career.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the singer said he didn’t think he would live this long.

Burna boy added that if people knew what he did to survive in the past, they would be happy for him.

He had since deleted the tweets

The singer wrote: “I came into the music industry straight from Chelmsford HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy drags Wizkid, Davido

“So when people talk about me now, it’s all just funny. Of course, I would perform with my injured leg, or even no legs or arms.

“Nigeria really doesn’t know me. I don’t care to be the biggest Nigerian artiste. I’m just happy I can do what I love and take care of my people from it.

“If you knew just half of the shit I used to do for money, risking my freedom daily, you would be way happier for me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now