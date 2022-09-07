Entertainment
Burna Boy opens up on imprisonment, other challenges before fame
The Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, on Wednesday revealed he was in prison in the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria to pursue a music career.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the singer said he didn’t think he would live this long.
Burna boy added that if people knew what he did to survive in the past, they would be happy for him.
He had since deleted the tweets
The singer wrote: “I came into the music industry straight from Chelmsford HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long.
“So when people talk about me now, it’s all just funny. Of course, I would perform with my injured leg, or even no legs or arms.
“Nigeria really doesn’t know me. I don’t care to be the biggest Nigerian artiste. I’m just happy I can do what I love and take care of my people from it.
“If you knew just half of the shit I used to do for money, risking my freedom daily, you would be way happier for me.”
