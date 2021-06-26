Entertainment
Burna Boy reunites with American producer, Diddy
Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has reunited with American music mogul and the executive of the music project, Twice As Tall, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
The video began to make the rounds on social media on Friday, June 25. Both artists embraced each other as they reunited since the lockdown in 2020.
In the now-viral video, the billionaire music executive producer, P Diddy said:
READ ALSO: Singer, Burna Boy, flaunts Grammy award
“Today is a glorious day. Today I get reunited with my brother. I know we all back outside and everything but you know there was a time not too long ago, we were all trapped inside the house.
And during this time, I gat to make a legendary album, executively produce a legendary album with my brother, Burna Boy. And I haven’t seen him.”
Watch the video below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....