Burna Boy reunites with American producer, Diddy

Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has reunited with American music mogul and the executive of the music project, Twice As Tall, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The video began to make the rounds on social media on Friday, June 25. Both artists embraced each other as they reunited since the lockdown in 2020.

In the now-viral video, the billionaire music executive producer, P Diddy said:

“Today is a glorious day. Today I get reunited with my brother. I know we all back outside and everything but you know there was a time not too long ago, we were all trapped inside the house.

And during this time, I gat to make a legendary album, executively produce a legendary album with my brother, Burna Boy. And I haven’t seen him.”

Watch the video below.

