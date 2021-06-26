 Burna Boy reunites with American producer, Diddy | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Entertainment

Burna Boy reunites with American producer, Diddy

Published

10 mins ago

on

Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has reunited with American music mogul and the executive of the music project, Twice As Tall, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The video began to make the rounds on social media on Friday, June 25. Both artists embraced each other as they reunited since the lockdown in 2020.

In the now-viral video, the billionaire music executive producer, P Diddy said:

READ ALSO: Singer, Burna Boy, flaunts Grammy award

“Today is a glorious day. Today I get reunited with my brother. I know we all back outside and everything but you know there was a time not too long ago, we were all trapped inside the house.

And during this time, I gat to make a legendary album, executively produce a legendary album with my brother, Burna Boy. And I haven’t seen him.”

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....