Burna Boy rules out new album

Published

1 hour ago

on

Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, on Saturday ruled out work on any musical project till further notice.

The singer said on his Instagram page he has no plan to release a new album for a “long time.”

He wrote: “I might decide to NOT drop an album for a long time. In fact, you know what, no album till further notice.”

Burna Boy’s last album, “Twice As Tall,” released in August 2020 earned the singer his first Grammy award.

