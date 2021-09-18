Entertainment
Burna Boy rules out new album
Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, on Saturday ruled out work on any musical project till further notice.
The singer said on his Instagram page he has no plan to release a new album for a “long time.”
READ ALSO: Burna Boy grabs BET Award, third time in a row
He wrote: “I might decide to NOT drop an album for a long time. In fact, you know what, no album till further notice.”
Burna Boy’s last album, “Twice As Tall,” released in August 2020 earned the singer his first Grammy award.
