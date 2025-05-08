Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Rema, Shallipopi, others bag BET 2025 nominations

Today, BET (Black Entertainment Television) officially unveiled the highly anticipated nominees for the “BET Awards” 2025, spotlighting a diverse slate of artists from around the globe.

Leading the charge from Africa are powerhouse talents Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, Tyla, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Shallipopi, Shaboozey, Odeal, Maglera Doe Boy, Uncle Waffles, Dlala Thukzin, Abigail Chams, and TxC, all recognized for their exceptional contributions to music and culture over the past year.

After an impressive run with chart-topping hits and international acclaim, Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr emerges as one of the top African nominees, scoring three nods in ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ and ‘Best International Act.’

Global star Tems continues to blaze trails, securing two nominations in the ‘BET Her’ category for her soulful and empowering songs “Burning” and “Hold On,” both lifted from her widely celebrated debut studio album, “Born In The Wild.” These nods further establish her as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary music today.

African artistes dominate the ‘Best New International Act’ category. Breakout stars Shallipopi, Odeal, Maglera Doe Boy, Abigail Chams, and Dlala Thukzin all earn well-deserved recognition.

Beyond music, the awards also honor achievements in film, television, and sports. Multi-talented actress and vocalist Cynthia Erivo picks up two nominations—‘Best Actress’ and ‘BET Her’ for her duet “Defying Gravity” with pop superstar Ariana Grande.

Speaking on the awards nomination, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & Co-General Manager, Paramount Africa & Lead, BET International, said, “At BET, we are proud to continue elevating and celebrating Black excellence on a global scale. The 2025 nominations reflect the incredible creativity, influence, and impact of African artists who are shaping culture and pushing boundaries. From Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Tems, Tyla, Odeal, Shallipopi, Maglera Doe Boy, Black Sherif, and Uncle Waffles —these talents represent the diversity and heartbeat of a new generation and the global resonance of our sounds. I’d also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the nominees from Brazil, the UK, and France. BET remains committed to showcasing the voices and visions of African creatives on the world stage.”

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with ten; Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla tie with six nominations; Metro Boomin earns five nominations; and SZA and The Weeknd tying with four nominations each.

