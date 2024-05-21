Burna Boy veers into filmmaking, set to debut as producer in new movie

Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician Damini Ogulu, popularly known in music circles as Burna Boy, has ventured into the world of make-believe with the production of a movie titled ‘3 Cold Dishes’ which tackles s3x trafficking.

Burna Boy will executive produce Black Mic Mac’s forthcoming thriller, “3 Cold Dishes,” according to the content organization, which specializes in film and TV material by African and Middle Eastern artists and producers.

“3 Cold Dishes,” a film by Tomi Adesina and directed by Asurf Oluseyi, is set in the countries of Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and the Republic of Benin. Three teenage victims of sex trafficking are followed in the movie as they plan their retaliation thirteen years after they first met.

READ ALSO:Burna Boy storms off stage after sound is cut off during his performance in Ivory Coast

Speaking with Variety, Oluseyi called the film “an African cinematic journey like no other” and “the biggest pan-African film yet.”

“This film is a testament to the strength and resilience of its characters, and it took us blood and sweat to get it to this stage,” he said.

Star-studded cast members of the movie include Brutus Richards, Wale Ojo, Osas Ighodaro, Femi Jacobs, Ruby Akubueze, and a few Ivorian and Senegalese actors.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now