Burna Boy, Wizkid nominated for 'Best International Artiste' at 2021 BET Award | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Burna Boy, Wizkid nominated for ‘Best International Artiste’ at 2021 BET Award
Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid have both been nominated in the ‘Best International Artiste’ category at the 2021 BET Award ceremony.
The nomination list was announced on Thursday, May 27.
Burna Boy, a two-time BET Award winner, and Wizkid a BET Award recipient at the 2012 edition emerged victorious at the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.
French singers, Aya Nakamura and Youssoupha; Tanzanian superstar, Diamond Platnumz; Brazilian act, Emicida; British acts, the rapper Headie One and the duo Yung T and Bugsey are all nominated in the same category as well.
Read also: Grammy winners, Burna Boy, Wizkid make Forbes Africa Icons’ List
Wizkid and Burna Boy also featured together in Wizkid’s video for ‘Ginger,’ which debuted earlier in the year.
Meanwhile, American rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the pack with seven nominations each while Cardi B and Drake follow with five nominations each.
The 2021 BET Awards is back with a live show audience in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...