Burna Boy’s associates accused of firing gun at night club in Lagos

Associates of Grammy award winning musician Burna Boy have been accused of disrupting activities at a night club in Lagos state.

According to several eyewitnesses who shared their experience on Twitter, members of Burna’s entourage fired a gun inside a popular nightclub after an altercation with some other party-goers.

An eyewitness wrote;

“Burna boy no suppose deh walk freely if Nigeria and Lagos police deh actually work, you commot gun for club shoot because you and your boys they fight people””

The eyewitness went on to reveal that the incident took place in Cubana night club in Lagos state.

He continued;

“And to the whole of Cubana group, y’all are bastards, that kind of thing no fit actually happen for quilox shaaa, you go shoot person and escape freely, never.

“Pu**y ass they carry gun come fist fight! No level at all.”

Another eyewitness claimed Burna Boy’s entourage, including his police escorts, destroyed people’s vehicles at the club.

The tweet reads;

“So Burna Boy and his boys got into a fight with some guys at Cubana and they brought out guns and shot the other people, his police escorts also damaged people’s cars while trying to create a path for Burna and his boys to leave.

“This is a role model and this is Nigeria.”

