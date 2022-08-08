Burna Boy’s ex-partner, Stefflon Don, drags singer, says he didn’t satisfy her in bed

British musician, Stephanie Victoria Allen, who is better known as Stefflon Don, has revealed the major reasons she broke up with Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

In 2021, the former love birds parted ways over speculations of alleged cheating.

However, Stefflon Don in a post shared on her Instagram story on Sunday 7th August shed more light on why their relationship crashed.

According to the singer, she broke up with Burna Boy because of his ego, stressing that the ‘Twice as Tall’ crooner always sees his colleague, Wizkid as competition.

Stefflon Don added that Burna Boy can’t satisfy her in bed and bullied her the last time she wanted to speak out about the issue.

She wrote:

“I broke up with Burna Boy because he has a fragile ego. He sees his friend Wizkid as a competition, despite knowing Wizkid is bigger than he is. He can’t even satisfy me in bed. SMH. He bullied me the last time I wanted to talk, but not anymore.”

