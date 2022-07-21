Burna Boy’s ex partner, Stefflon Don, reveals she has been celibate

British recording artiste, Stefflon Don has claimed in a Twitter post that she has been celibate for over a year.

According to the former partner of Grammy award winning musician, Burna Boy, she has not had ‘seggz’ in one year. The popular British artiste went further to question if this choice has made her to become ‘born again’.

Her post reads, “Had no seggs in 1 year. According to the bible does this mean I am born again”

Had no seggs in 1 year. According to the bible does this mean I am born again — 1DON (@stefflondon) July 20, 2022

Stefflon Don is writing this after her relationship with Nigerian singer Burna Boy ended in 2021. She inspired the song, ‘Last last’ which has gone on to become one of the Burna Boy’s best selling songs.

Read also: Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup

In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100 which is the official music chart for the United States of America, Burna Boy scored an entry on the chart as ‘Last Last’ appeared at the bottom half in 86th spot.

